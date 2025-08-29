Every sportsperson a hero of society: Yogi

Paying tribute to “hockey magician” Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, which is marked as National Sports Day, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said every sportsperson is a hero of the society. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a National Sports Day event in Lucknow on Friday. (PTI PHOTO)

Every citizen should embody the spirit of a sportsperson, dedication to the nation, discipline, coordination, and the pursuit of excellence in life, he added.

He was addressing a gathering of present and former sportspersons at the Vijayant Khand Stadium in Lucknow. He also felicitated 88 medal-winning players from Uttar Pradesh with prize money and handed over appointment letters to newly selected assistant sports trainers.

The chief minister also felicitated athletes, who won medals at the National Games, including former Olympians and Arjuna Awardees, besides inaugurating sports infrastructure projects in various districts.

Speaking about Major Dhyan Chand, the chief minister said, “Whenever his name is mentioned, every Indian instinctively thinks of a hockey stick. With his talent and dedication, he gave Indian hockey global recognition by winning three Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936.”

He recalled that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s highest sporting honour—the Khel Ratna—was renamed after Major Dhyan Chand, a matter of pride for the nation, especially for Uttar Pradesh, his birthplace. He also highlighted that the state’s first sports university, located in Meerut, has been named after the hockey legend, and academic courses have commenced there from this session.

The chief minister also witnessed an exciting hockey match between the Sports Hostel and the Sports College at the Padma Shri Mohd Shahid Hockey Stadium. Impressed by the pace, energy, and teamwork displayed, he described it as a true reflection of the game’s spirit. He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, initiatives such as Khelo India, Fit India Movement, and sports competitions at the MP and MLA levels have ushered in a sporting revolution across the country. Uttar Pradesh is also implementing a new sports policy to provide players with platforms, quality coaching and world-class infrastructure.

Further highlighting state-level initiatives, Yogi announced that a sports college is being established in every commissionerate, with centres of excellence dedicated to specific disciplines.

“Former Olympians and medallists from the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and National Games are being recruited as coaches to develop new talent. The government is also working in a mission mode to construct playgrounds in every gram panchayat, mini stadiums in every development block, and a stadium in every district,” he said.

“Additionally, open gyms are being set up, and sports kits are being distributed to Yuvak Mangal Dal and Mahila Mangal Dal by the Youth Welfare Department,” he said.

The CM also recalled Uttar Pradesh’s glorious hockey legacy, mentioning legends such as Major Dhyan Chand, KD Singh ‘Babu’, Mohd Shahid, Ravindra Pal, Syed Ali, RP Singh, Sujeet Kumar, Rajneesh Mishra, Mohammad Shakeel, Devesh Chauhan, MP Singh, Jagveer Singh, Vivek Singh, Rahul Singh, Tushar Khandekar, Danish Murtaza, Lalit Upadhyay, Rajkumar Pal, Ranjana Srivastava, Manju Bisht, Pushpa Srivastava, Rajni Joshi, Vandana Kataria, and Ritusha Kumari Arya, who brought laurels to both the state and the nation.

He expressed pride that Lalit Upadhyay and Rajkumar Pal, both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were part of the Indian hockey team that clinched medals at the Paris Olympics.

The chief minister said “an empty mind is the devil’s workshop”.

“Engaging in sports not only develops discipline and dedication towards the nation but also ensures a healthy mind and body.” A person with such balance, he added, contributes to building a strong and vibrant India.

The CM announced that, following National Sports Day, MP-level sports competitions will be held across the country from September 17 to October 2, while the sports and youth welfare department will organise MLA-level sports competitions beforehand.

Highlighting government initiatives, the chief minister stated, “The state has implemented a 2% horizontal reservation for sports persons in government jobs. So far, more than 500 players have been appointed in the Uttar Pradesh Police and other departments under this policy.”

Referring to Uttar Pradesh sports secretary Suhas LY, Yogi said that he is a paralympics medallist who is driving significant policy reforms in the interest of players.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, sports and youth welfare minister Girish Chandra Yadav, Lucknow mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MPs Brijlal and Sanjay Seth, MLAs Jai Devi, Yogesh Shukla, MLC Avnish Kumar Singh and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.