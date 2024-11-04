Menu Explore
Ex-army man ‘shoots’ dead neighbour over car parking; arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Nov 04, 2024 05:48 AM IST

A 50-year-old man was shot dead by ex-army personnel in a parking dispute in Mainpuri; two others were injured. The shooter and his son have been arrested.

A 50-year-old man was shot dead by a former army personnel in a dispute allegedly over a parked car, in Mainpuri’s Yaduvansh Nagar locality on Sunday, police said. The ex-army man, Shishupal Yadav, and his son had been arrested in connection with the incident.

(For representation)
(For representation)

“The incident happened around 10.30 am on Sunday. There was dispute between Shishupal and Krishna Sharma, both neighbours, over a parked car. The accused, an ex-army man opened fire with his licenced rifle killing Krishna’s uncle Ravi Sharma,” said SP Mainpuri Vinod Kumar.

“The injured man was rushed to the district hospital of Mainpuri but was declared brought-dead by doctors. Two others were also injured in the dispute between families and are under treatment,” tated SP Mainpuri.

“The rifle belongs to an ex-army man, which has been recovered, and the accused, Shishupal Yadav, and his son Luv have been arrested. His wife is also named in the case registered at Kotwali police station of Mainpuri,” stated Kumar.

