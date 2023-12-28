Expect a drizzle on New Year’s eve, partial relief from dense fog

LUCKNOW Many places across UP are likely to see a drizzle on New Year’s eve and January 1, and partial relief from dense fog from December 30, according to the Met department. A thick blanket of fog enveloped Lucknow on Wednesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

With the advancement of western disturbance, dense to very dense fog had enveloped several districts over the last few days. As conditions remained favourable, the density of fog kept increasing gradually, due to which visibility at many places dropped significantly on Thursday morning, said Mohd Danish, Met office in-charge.

The visibility dropped to zero in Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Agra, Orai and Prayagraj. It was 15 metres in Ballia. Very dense fog, with visibility of 20 metres, was recorded in Ayodhya, Barabanki, Fursatganj, Fatehpur and Shahjahanpur. Bareilly and Hardoi had visibility of 40 metres while Bahraich, Gorakhpur, Basti, Banda, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Hamirpur, Najibabad and Kushinagar recorded visibility of 50-100 metres.

However, the red alert warning issued for dense fog in Lucknow and parts of west UP will now be an orange alert, with a warning of dense fog and decreased visibility until the weekend.

The maximum temperatures at many places in the state dropped by four to 10°C. As there was no sunshine, maximum temperature in Lucknow plunged to 15.2 degrees - nearly six degrees below normal. As compared to Wednesday, the day temperature in Lucknow fell by 7.4°C.

With a drop of 4.5°C, Hardoi witnessed cold day conditions at 15 degrees.

There is also a possibility of light rain at some places in the southern part of the state on the last day of this year and the first two days of the New Year, a Met department official said.