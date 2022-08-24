Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Expedite development works in Ayodhya: CM

Expedite development works in Ayodhya: CM

lucknow news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 11:29 PM IST

Work on Bhakti Path (from Faizabad-Ayodhya to Ram Janmabhoomi via Hanuman Garhi) and Ram Path (from Sahadatganj to Ram Path) should be completed by Dec 2023, says Yogi

The CM asked PWD officers to speed up works related to drainage and underground power cables. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday reviewed the progress of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Corridor coming up in Ayodhya on the pattern of Varanasi’s Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and gave directives for expediting all development works being carried out in the temple town.

He asked PWD officers to speed up works related to drainage and underground power cables, according to a press release.

“Work on Lata Mangeshkar crossing and making Ayodhya a solar city should be expedited while facilities for pilgrims should also be developed at a faster pace,” he said. The CM also emphasised that acquisition of land and rehabilitation work on three approach roads to Ayodhya be put on the fast track.

Adityanath said work on Bhakti Path (from Faizabad-Ayodhya to Ram Janmabhoomi via Hanuman Garhi) and Ram Path (from Sahadatganj to Ram Path) should be completed by December 2023. He also reviewed the work being carried out for construction of four parking places and said the work should be completed at the earliest.

