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Expedite road work, complete projects on time: UP CM in Varanasi

CM Yogi Adityanath urged prompt completion of PWD projects in Varanasi before monsoon, emphasizing quality, timely execution, and resource readiness.

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 10:47 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, VARANASI
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Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to complete public works department (PWD) and other projects in the Varanasi division scheduled for finalisation before the onset of the monsoon. To accelerate progress, he instructed divisional commissioners and district magistrates to hold review meetings at their respective levels, ensuring that construction work advances without fail.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing an event in Varanasi on June 12. (HT photo)
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing an event in Varanasi on June 12. (HT photo)

No laxity should be tolerated in road construction work, the CM said. Adityanath, who reached Varanasi on a two-day visit earlier in the day, took stock of PWD projects in the division with officials and departmental engineers at the Circuit House auditorium.

He directed that work be completed on time while ensuring quality standards. Yogi also reviewed proposed new PWD projects in the division. The officials said at the meeting that 2,630 projects worth 7,175 crore are currently ongoing in the Varanasi region.

Of them, 687 projects are fully complete, while 90% work has been done in 542 others. Similarly, 421 projects worth 3,223 crore are underway in Varanasi district. Of them, 85 projects have been fully completed, while 158 have reached 90% completion.

Yogi also reviewed the progress of the integrated court complex being constructed in Chandauli. He instructed that the project be completed on schedule. Additionally, he directed that the construction of the Unity Mall by the PWD in Varanasi be expedited.

Earlier, principal secretary, PWD, Ajay Chauhan presented a detailed overview of the projects in the Varanasi region. Many ministers, legislators and officials were present in the meeting.

 
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