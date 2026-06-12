Expedite road work, complete projects on time: UP CM in Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to complete public works department (PWD) and other projects in the Varanasi division scheduled for finalisation before the onset of the monsoon. To accelerate progress, he instructed divisional commissioners and district magistrates to hold review meetings at their respective levels, ensuring that construction work advances without fail.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressing an event in Varanasi on June 12. (HT photo)

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No laxity should be tolerated in road construction work, the CM said. Adityanath, who reached Varanasi on a two-day visit earlier in the day, took stock of PWD projects in the division with officials and departmental engineers at the Circuit House auditorium.

He directed that work be completed on time while ensuring quality standards. Yogi also reviewed proposed new PWD projects in the division. The officials said at the meeting that 2,630 projects worth ₹7,175 crore are currently ongoing in the Varanasi region.

Of them, 687 projects are fully complete, while 90% work has been done in 542 others. Similarly, 421 projects worth ₹3,223 crore are underway in Varanasi district. Of them, 85 projects have been fully completed, while 158 have reached 90% completion.

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{{^usCountry}} The CM directed that a survey be conducted prior to any road repair work. The Municipal Corporation was instructed to ensure repair of roads within urban areas, and proposals from public representatives must be incorporated. Work should commence only after all necessary resources are in place to guarantee timely completion and convenience for the general public. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM directed that a survey be conducted prior to any road repair work. The Municipal Corporation was instructed to ensure repair of roads within urban areas, and proposals from public representatives must be incorporated. Work should commence only after all necessary resources are in place to guarantee timely completion and convenience for the general public. {{/usCountry}}

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Yogi also reviewed the progress of the integrated court complex being constructed in Chandauli. He instructed that the project be completed on schedule. Additionally, he directed that the construction of the Unity Mall by the PWD in Varanasi be expedited.

Earlier, principal secretary, PWD, Ajay Chauhan presented a detailed overview of the projects in the Varanasi region. Many ministers, legislators and officials were present in the meeting.

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