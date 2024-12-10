Menu Explore
Experts lay emphasis on children’s role in policymaking

ByHT Corespondent, Lucknow
Dec 10, 2024 02:41 PM IST

Child representatives from seven states met for the Dialogue Works campaign to discuss their role in policy-making and children's rights issues.

Child representatives from seven states gathered on Monday for the Dialogue Works campaign, organised by Vigyan Foundation, to discuss children’s role in protection and representation.

Dialogue Works drive aims to create spaces for youth participation in policymaking. (HT)
Dialogue Works drive aims to create spaces for youth participation in policymaking. (HT)

Participants included children from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Delhi, alongside government officials and civil society representatives.

Shuchita Chaturvedi, a member of the UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and Puneet Mishra, deputy director for Women’s Welfare, were the chief guests.

The campaign, part of a global initiative spanning 15 countries, aims to create spaces for youth participation in policymaking. The Child Advisory Committee, active in this campaign, focused on issues like child labour, bonded labour, and access to education.

Syed Ali Rizwan, state coordinator for child labour, emphasised, “Children’s perspectives are vital for crafting nuanced policies to address the complexities of their socio-economic realities.”

