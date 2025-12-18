Ex-PM Atal’s paternal village Bateshwar to be upgraded from halt to ‘B’ class rly station

A week ahead of former PM Atal Behari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary on December 25, Indian Railways’ Agra division has proposed the conversion of his paternal village Bateshwar from a ‘D’ class halt station to a ‘B’ class crossing station, confirmed public relations officer of North Central Railway’s Agra division Prashasti Srivastava. UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Bateshwar on the occasion of the 99th birth anniversary of Atal Behari Vajpayee on Dec 25, 2023 (HT file)

Bateshwar (BASR) is a D class halt station located in the Bhandai-Udimore section between Bah and Fatehabad station in Agra. “Bateshwar holds significant cultural, historical and national importance besides being the paternal village of Atal Behari Vajpayee which further enhances the relevance of this location. Bateshwar is also known for ancient heritage, including the prominent Shiv temples situated along the Yamuna river bank,” stated a statement issued by the Railways.

The upgrade will pave way for works, including two loop lines of 750 metres each, better station building, one high level platform, development of circulating area and amenities like water tank, borewell and pump house.

MP from Fatehpur Sikri (Agra rural) Raj Kumar Chahar said the sanction accorded was communicated to him by railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw through a letter. Chahar, who is also the national chairman of BJP Kisan Morcha, had raised the issue in the Lok Sabha.

“Apart from religious significance, the region is famous for its annual cattle fair at Bateshwar that attracts a large number of visitors across the country,” Chahar said.

Bateshwar station will now have divyangjan facilities and other minimal essential amenities work besides technical upgradation, including signalling and telecom gears and electronic interlocking.