Eye on 2027 polls, BJP plans major organisational overhaul in UP

With the 2027 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh barely a year away, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has finally planned a major reshuffle in its state organisation. The new state president, Pankaj Chaudhary, has begun working on a blueprint for comprehensive organisational changes. (For representation)

Preparations for the overhaul have begun after nearly a decade and a half, during which many office-bearers have continued to hold key organisational posts such as general secretary, vice-president, secretary, minister and spokesperson since 2010.

Several of these leaders have remained in organisational roles since the tenures of successive state presidents, including Surya Pratap Shahi, Laxmikant Bajpai, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Mahendra Nath Pandey and Swatantra Dev Singh.

Despite changes in the state leadership over the years, many of the same faces have continued to occupy influential positions in the party organisation. Some have even become MLAs or MLCs but have retained organisational roles such as general secretary, vice-president, secretary or spokesperson.

Similarly, several office-bearers who were later elected to the Rajya Sabha, legislative assembly or legislative council have continued to hold key organisational posts.

With an eye on the 2027 elections, the party’s new state president, Pankaj Chaudhary, has begun working on a blueprint for comprehensive organisational changes, party insiders said.

According to a senior BJP leader, the upcoming changes will not be merely cosmetic, but will have a visible impact at the grassroots level. The leadership is focusing particularly on maintaining a balance within the organisation across caste, regional and social lines.

While state presidents changed repeatedly over the past several years, the faces in key organisational posts remained the same.

“In some cases, old faces were recycled for important posts. This trend has adversely affected the regional and social equilibrium within the party structure,” a senior BJP leader said.

Sources said districts such as Kanpur, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, and Sant Kabir Nagar have enjoyed disproportionately high representation within the organisation, while other regions have faced continued neglect. There has also been considerable discussion regarding preferential treatment for some leaders from these specific districts—both within the state and national-level party organisations.

After Surya Pratap Shahi became the party’s state president (May 12, 2010 to April 13, 2012), certain districts received preferential treatment, a senior party leader. BJP leaders from these districts got more representation in the party’s state organisation. However, several districts across the Kanpur-Bundelkhand, Braj, and Western Uttar Pradesh regions as well as parts of the Kashi and Awadh regions have failed to secure adequate representation. Sources said this disparity has fuelled growing discontent among party cadres, raising apprehensions that it could negatively impact the party’s outreach programmes and its preparations for the upcoming elections.

Chaudhary is now working to rectify this organisational imbalance. The state leadership is currently formulating a framework for constituting a new team, taking all relevant equations and factors into consideration. According to sources, there is also a strong possibility that all six of the organisation’s regional presidents—representing the Kashi, Goraksh, Awadh, West, Braj, and Kanpur-Bundelkhand zones—will be replaced.

Two primary reasons are being cited as the driving force behind this anticipated move. First, adequate attention was not paid to maintaining ethnic balance during their selection. Second, the state leadership has received complaints regarding certain presidents.

These complaints include allegations of prioritising personal interests over party work and failing to resolve disputes among party workers in their respective regions.

Amid the possibility of a major organisational reshuffle, several office-bearers have begun making efforts to secure their positions.

While some are trying to strengthen their ties with the new state leadership, others are attempting to remain in close contact with key decision-makers. Some leaders are also said to be relying on their links with the RSS.

Party sources say the new team, which is expected to be announced soon, could include several fresh faces.