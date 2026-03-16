BJP proposes CSR dashboard on BMC website to curb corruption in central purchases

Mumbai: Amid growing concerns about alleged corruption in the Central Purchase Department (CPD) of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam has proposed a new system aimed at increasing transparency and reducing unnecessary expenditure. iMumbai, India - January 06, 2026: Former Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Santosh Dhuri officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday at Andheri, in the presence of Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ameet Satam in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, January 06, 2025. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Satam has written to Mumbai mayor Ritu Tawde and municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani suggesting the creation of a dedicated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) dashboard on the civic body’s website to facilitate direct philanthropic contributions for public welfare needs.

In his letter, Satam pointed out that the BMC’s CPD regularly raises requirements for items such as school supplies, hospital equipment, water coolers and other public utility materials. These requirements are usually fulfilled through tenders floated by the CPD.

Satam has suggested that instead of immediately initiating the tendering process, such requirements should first be displayed on a CSR dashboard on the BMC website for a period of 15 days. During this window, philanthropic organisations and citizens could voluntarily contribute the required items.

Explaining the rationale behind the proposal, Satam told HT the objective is to promote corruption-free governance while enabling citizens to directly contribute to the city’s welfare.

“There are many people in Mumbai who want to contribute towards public causes but they do not know where or how to do so. If citizens or organisations are willing to donate items that the BMC needs whether it is a dialysis machine, an MRI machine, a water cooler for a municipal school or any other equipment there should be a platform for that,” he said.

When asked why a civic body with a budget exceeding ₹80,000 crore would need to rely on such contributions, Satam alleged that corruption in the CPD leads to inflated procurement costs. “The CPD will buy a cooler for ₹5,000 and sell it to the BMC for ₹15,000. This is one way of ending corruption and allowing Mumbaikars to directly contribute towards the betterment of the city. If ₹500– ₹1,000 crore of annual expenditure can be saved, what is the problem?” Satam said.

Under the proposal, if no organisation or individual comes forward within the 15-day period, the CPD can proceed with the regular procurement process through tenders.

The proposal is in line with the BJP’s earlier push for greater transparency in civic procurement. Last week, the party had insisted that school-related purchases by the BMC should be made through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, a central government platform designed to ensure transparent and competitive procurement of goods and services.

BJP leaders had argued that using the GeM portal would reduce middlemen and prevent inflated pricing in the purchase of items such as school bags, uniforms and educational supplies for municipal schools. The demand had been raised as part of the party’s broader campaign to bring more accountability to civic spending and expenditure.