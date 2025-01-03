Eye on assembly polls: Respect each other, stay disciplined, Akhilesh tells workers

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has asked party workers to respect each other and be disciplined in order to win the 2027 Uttar Pradesh state assembly polls. The SP has started to gear up for the 2027 polls well in advance, as those seeking tickets have been asked to stay ‘active’ on the ground as a prerequisite for getting the ticket. Akhilesh Yadav (HT File Photo)

Meeting party workers at SP office in Lucknow, on Friday, Yadav gave them the mantra of ‘discipline’ and asked them to stay active among the people of their respective assembly constituencies.

Wishing workers and leaders who came from different districts of the state to the party headquarters, the SP chief said, “Everyone has to respect each other by staying disciplined. The agenda of farmers, youth and PDA has to be taken to the public. The target of the Samajwadi Party is the 2027 assembly elections. The trust of the public in the Samajwadi Party is continuously increasing. The public has made Samajwadi Party the largest party in the state in the Lok Sabha elections. It is certain that Samajwadi Party will form the government in the 2027 assembly elections.”

He said that the BJP spreads hatred in the society and creates economic inequality. “The agenda of BJP is to make society fight. They have started spreading hatred even in the new year,” said Akhilesh Yadav, adding that the SP is the largest and number one party in Uttar Pradesh.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP had won 37 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections making the party third largest in the country. Earlier, in the 2022 UP state assembly elections, the SP had bagged 111 assembly seats.

BOX

PDA Panchayats deferred to Jan 26

The Samajwadi Party has deferred its PDA Panchayat programme to January 26, citing cold weather conditions and farming season. Speaking on the issue SP spokesperson, Fakhrul Hasan Chand said, “The way in which SP won the 2024 Lok Sabha polls on the issue of PDA, we are determined to strengthen the PDA. As per the orders of our party chief, workers are going among the people, holding PDA panchayats at the block level across the state. Our focus is to tell people about the constitution and disrespect of Baba Saheb by the BJP. We are trying to bring more PDA people to our fold.”