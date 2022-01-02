Eye on UP assembly election, Arvind Kejriwal to address rally in Lucknow today

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal will address a rally at Lucknow's Smriti Upvan Maidan on Sunday afternoon.

The AAP has said their leaders have travelled all over the poll-bound state for the rally and taken a letter of support from the people on promises like 300 units of free electricity, 10 lakh jobs and unemployment allowance, according to a report by news agency ANI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rally was initially to be scheduled to be held on November 28, 2021, but got cancelled due to the TET exam.

Besides 300 units of free electricity to all domestic customers, the AAP has announced a waiver of outstanding bills of 38 lakh families and 24-hour power supply, if voted to power in Uttar Pradesh.

The party has also promised to create 10 lakh jobs and provide an allowance of ₹5,000 per month to the unemployed in the poll-bound state.

The elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early this year. After coming to power for the second term in Delhi, Kejriwal is hoping to expand its base in the neighbouring UP.

The AAP has made similar promises in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa that are also headed for Assembly polls this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a victory after it bagged 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly and brought Yogi Aditynath to the chief minister’s chair.

The Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19, while the Congress managed to win only seven seats.