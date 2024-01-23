Faith and development to be theme of UP tableau for Republic Day parade

LUCKNOW Faith and development will be the theme of Uttar Pradesh’s tableau for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26. An idol of Ram Lalla placed on a temple-like base has been showcased in the front of the tableau. The tableau displays festival of lights, symbolising the auspicious arrival of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. This is the third time that Ayodhya figures as UP’s theme at the parade. (Sourced)

The tableau also features two sadhus with ‘kalash’ symbol, emblematic of the upcoming Magh Mela in Prayagraj and Mahakumbh in 2025, stated an official release.

“Ayodhya, centered around the Ram temple, was the theme of the 2021 tableau while Ayodhya Deepotsav was the theme of the tableau for the Republic Day parade in 2023,” said officials.

This year, the tableau also features the Jewar International Airport, mobile manufacturing factory in Noida highlighting the emergence of UP as a mobile manufacturing hub and the transformation of UP into an expressway state with six operational and seven under-construction expressways.

The high speed rapid rail service operational between Ghaziabad and Duhai has been placed after the sadhus. The Brahmos missiles have been placed above the rapid rail showcasing UP’s emergence as the defence production hub in North India.

The emblematic lion - ‘Make in India’ - signifying UP’s role in advancing the national campaign for indigenous manufacturing has also been showcased.