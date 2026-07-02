Fake call centre in Lko generated ₹40 lakh per day, paid ₹4 lakh cash rent every month: Police

LUCKNOW The fake international call centre busted by the Lucknow Police from the Summit Building was allegedly operating a business worth nearly ₹150 crore annually, despite having no company registration, formal lease agreement and paying its entire monthly rent in cash, police said on Thursday. The inside view of the swanky office. (Sourced)

Police commissioner Amrendra K Sengar told HT that preliminary investigation indicates the syndicate was generating ₹30-40 lakh in transactions every day. The estimate works out to nearly ₹12 crore a month and about ₹150 crore annually.

“The exact proceeds of crime are still being ascertained, but the daily transactions were in the range of ₹30-40 lakh. Hawala channels were used to transfer the money to India,” Sengar said.

According to investigators, the syndicate deliberately avoided conventional banking channels to conceal the money trail. Victims in the US were allegedly persuaded to make payments through gift cards, digital vouchers and cryptocurrency, after which the proceeds were routed to India through hawala networks.

“The objective was to hide both the source of funds and the identity of the ultimate beneficiaries, making the financial trail difficult for investigating agencies to follow. Preliminary investigation indicates the illicit proceeds were layered through multiple digital channels before being utilised,” said DCP (crime) AK Yadav.

Yadav told HT that the fake company, Solaris Solutions, had recently taken two large halls on the 11th floor of the commercial tower and was paying ₹4 lakh every month in cash as rent — ₹2 lakh for each hall. “The rent was paid in cash to avoid leaving any financial trail,” the DCP added.

He also said the firm had no formal rent or lease agreement. Instead, the arrangement was allegedly facilitated by a person, who handled agreements for the Summit Building. His role is under investigation while the premises used by the syndicate have already been seized by police.