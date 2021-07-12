Fake road tax collection racket busted, four held

With the arrest of four people from Agra district, the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday claimed to have unearthed a racket operating a parallel road tax collection system covering various states through a fake website.

Police officials, however, said the racket’s kingpin Balveer alias Ballo of Palwal, Haryana, along with four others was still at large and further efforts were on to trace and arrest them. The officials said those arrested were identified as three Mathura residents Rajendra alias Raju, Prem Singh and Monu and Haryana resident Harsh Mittal.

Moreover, the names of five more Haryana residents, including Balveer, Prakash Singh, Mahendra alias Arman, Sandip and Dheeraj also surfaced during the investigation, they added.

Additional director general (ADG) of police, UP, Prashant Kumar said the accused operated a parallel road tax collection system through a website—tcchandra. He said the fraudsters set up booths on roadside on state borders and issued fake road tax collection receipts to commercial vehicles passing through there.

He said the racket was unearthed on the complaint of an Agra resident Puneet Parashar who was also issued a similar fake receipt from one of these booths. He said an FIR of fraud, using forged documents as genuine, impersonation and misuse of information technology had been registered at Agra cybercrime police station in this connection.