Fake surety fraud in Karnawal bail: Probe widens into mafioso’s network

The alleged use of forged surety papers to secure the bail of listed western Uttar Pradesh crime figure Udham Singh Karnawal has emerged as the latest flashpoint in a widening investigation with Meerut police now probing whether a larger racket of fake guarantors, forged documents and court middlemen was used to facilitate his release.

investigators say focus is now on establishing whether the forged surety was an isolated incident or part of a structured network. (For Representation)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The reason for widening of probe is a complaint by Anwar, a farmer from Sarurpur, who alleged that two local men took his Aadhaar, PAN cards and signatures on the pretext of arranging a loan. However, he later discovered that the same documents had allegedly been used as surety papers in Udham Singh’s bail case.

Confirming the development, circle officer, Sardhana, Ashutosh Kumar said: “An FIR has been registered on charges of cheating, forgery, criminal intimidation and conspiracy. A probe is underway.”

The alleged fraud came to light during post-release verification of surety credentials, a routine scrutiny that police officials say exposed how organised crime figures may be relying on proxy documentation and forged legal paperwork to secure bail.

Senior investigators said the focus is now on establishing whether the forged surety was an isolated incident or part of a structured network involving document handlers, professional guarantors and legal facilitators operating around the gangster’s cases.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} STF Meerut unit ASP Brijesh Kumar Singh said Udham Singh had been arrested in July 2021 in a case of extortion and criminal intimidation and was granted bail on March 26, 2026. The long incarceration period and the timing of the alleged fraud have prompted investigators to expand the probe beyond the latest bail order. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} STF Meerut unit ASP Brijesh Kumar Singh said Udham Singh had been arrested in July 2021 in a case of extortion and criminal intimidation and was granted bail on March 26, 2026. The long incarceration period and the timing of the alleged fraud have prompted investigators to expand the probe beyond the latest bail order. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Police teams are now scanning earlier court files, surety bonds, affidavits and release applications linked to Udham Singh to determine whether similar identity papers, signatures, property records or guarantors were used in previous proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police teams are now scanning earlier court files, surety bonds, affidavits and release applications linked to Udham Singh to determine whether similar identity papers, signatures, property records or guarantors were used in previous proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sources in the investigation said handwriting and signature verification may be sent for forensic examination while the role of local facilitators who allegedly sourced identity documents from unsuspecting residents is also under scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sources in the investigation said handwriting and signature verification may be sent for forensic examination while the role of local facilitators who allegedly sourced identity documents from unsuspecting residents is also under scrutiny. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Investigators are also examining whether the alleged fraud has links to a broader ecosystem of court touts, deed writers, document forgers and local musclemen who may have helped secure bail using fabricated credentials.

If a pattern is established from past court records, police officials indicated that the case could widen into a larger investigation into the use of fraudulent legal documentation by organised criminal networks operating in the Meerut-Sardhana belt.

bail See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON