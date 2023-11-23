Family of 4 killed as truck topples onto car on Lucknow-Sitapur highway

Four family members, including a father and his two sons, have been killed in a tragic incident under Sitapur’s Khairabad police station limits when a sewer pipe-laden truck toppled onto the victims’ car on Thursday afternoon, according to senior police officials.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The officials said the incident took place on the highway that connects Sitapur to Lucknow when the family was travelling from Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand to Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya along with a marriage procession. They said the bodies of all the deceased were badly crushed under the truck and were pulled out of the damaged car using gas cutters.

Inspector in-charge of Khairabad police station, TP Singh said the deceased were identified as 60-year-old Ram Das Maurya, the resident of Rudrapur, Udham Singh Nagar, his two sons Avinish (25) and Ankur Maurya (22) and his son-in-law Lekh Raj (30). He said they all were in the same car and were going to Ayodhya along with a marriage procession of their relative Rishabh Maurya. The wedding was scheduled to be held on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The inspector further informed that the marriage procession had taken a halt at a roadside eatery on the Lucknow-Sitapur highway in Khairabad at around 3pm. He said the incident held as soon as the victims moved towards Ayodhya after the halt. He said the truck loaded with several big size sewer pipes lost its control and hit the car after which it toppled over the car.

He said the traffic was interrupted for a while after the incident and it was resumed after an effort of over an hour. He said the bodies have been sent for the postmortem examination and their family members have been informed about the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON