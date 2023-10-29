News / Cities / Lucknow News / Farmers to get payment within three days of selling pulses, oilseeds to govt

Farmers to get payment within three days of selling pulses, oilseeds to govt

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 30, 2023 05:56 AM IST

The government has urged farmers to get themselves registered online to sell pulses and oil seeds at the MSP to the government that will ensure payment to them within three working days of the sale

Lucknow: All registered farmers will get payment within three days of selling their produce (pulses and oil seeds) to the government procurement centres at the minimum support price (MSP), a government spokesman said here on Sunday.

Pulses and oilseeds in UP are primarily cultivated in districts under the Bundelkhand region. (Pic for representation)
Pulses and oilseeds in UP are primarily cultivated in districts under the Bundelkhand region. (Pic for representation)

“The government has urged farmers to get themselves registered online to sell pulses and oil seeds at the MSP to the government that will ensure payment to them within three working days of the sale,” he said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He said farmers’ bank accounts must be linked to their Aadhar and they must register with the mobile number linked to their bank and Aadhar card.

The government began purchasing pulses and oil seeds from registered farmers from October 25 and the procurement will continue till January 2024.

Pulses and oilseeds in UP are primarily cultivated in districts under the Bundelkhand region. In UP, production of oilseeds and pulses is less than its requirement and the government has taken various steps to increase the production.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out