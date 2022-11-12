Farooq Abdullah meets Akhilesh Yadav, says Mulayam was close to him

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah met his Samajwadi Party (SP) counterpart Akhilesh Yadav at the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister’s residence in Lucknow on Saturday.

Farooq Abdullah told newspersons after the meeting that it was a courtesy visit to express condolences to the family on the demise of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“SP chief Akhilesh Yadav’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav was very close to me. I could not meet his family when Mulayamji passed away, so I came here to meet Akhilesh and expressed my condolences,” Abdullah said.

Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away on October 10 at the age of 82.

Abdullah also said: “Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people’s problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia.”