Fast-track land allotment for mega investments: State government to industrial development authorities

Chief executive officers (CEO) of all major industrial development authorities (IDAs) on Friday discussed fast-tracking industrial land allotment, resolving acquisition-related challenges, strengthening investor facilitation and formulating a unified, time-bound strategy for industrial growth. In August, three high-level committees were formed to ensure coordinated efforts on land availability and infrastructure support. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Alok Kumar, additional chief secretary of infrastructure and industrial development, chaired a high-level agenda-setting meeting and workshop held in Noida.

The session focussed on accelerating over 132 major investment proposals (above ₹100 crore), worth more than ₹1.68 lakh crore, by resolving land-related issues across various IDAs.

These high-value proposals cover key sectors such as electronics, solar manufacturing, logistics, food processing, warehousing, cement, and data centres. It was also suggested that the extensive land bank, totaling over 25,000 acres, be updated on a monthly basis.

The discussions also emphasised standardising regulations across IDAs and introducing Unified Building Bye-Laws to promote greater transparency and uniformity. Presentations by Invest UP and IDAs revealed that more than 33,000 industrial plots have been surveyed, of which nearly 25% remain vacant.

The workshop highlighted the need to swiftly operationalise units in line with the state’s Industrial Investment and Employment Promotion Policy. Authorities were directed to create sector-specific land banks for emerging industries, including solar manufacturing, data centres, logistics, IT/ITeS, and food processing.

Addressing the gathering, Alok Kumar stressed, “Unlocking land for investors and building world-class infrastructure lies at the heart of Uttar Pradesh’s industrial strategy.” He added that the workshop aimed to build a seamless, responsive system where investors encounter solutions rather than obstacles.

At the meeting, all IDAs were instructed to fast-track land facilitation for investment proposals exceeding ₹100 crore within 15 days and to keep their land banks regularly updated. Senior representatives from UPSIDA, NOIDA, GNIDA, YEIDA, UPEIDA, GIDA, BIDA (Jhansi), and SIDA (Jaunpur) participated in the workshop.

Major discussions

Large, Ready-to-Move Land Bank Extensive availability and mapping of ready-to-move and greenfield land parcels across major industrial authorities (NOIDA, GNIDA, YEIDA, UPSIDA, UPEIDA, etc.).

Active Mega Investment Pipeline Over 132 investment leads above ₹100 crore distributed across IDAs, including sectors like electronics, solar, logistics, food processing, warehousing, cement, and data centers.

Land Facilitation SOP Standard operating procedure set for land identification, facilitation, visit, and allocation with clear timelines and review mechanism.

Unified Land Policy (2025) & By-Laws Circulated draft for unified land allotment regulations and rationalized building bye-laws ensuring standard FAR, ground coverage, setbacks, and operationalization timelines across all IDAs.

Plug-and-Play Parks Incentive Government allocates ₹2,500 crore for plug-and-play parks, offering first-come-first-serve capital subsidies, PPP and VGF models, and push for core trunk infrastructure development.