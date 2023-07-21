Risky reels on wheels

The death of a junior engineer in Varanasi after a couple’s ‘reel on wheel,’ stunt gone wrong has once again raised an alarm over incidents where a fad for a few likes on social media results in fatal ending.

Craze for selfies while driving and making reels is turning risky for riders and passer-by. (Shutterstock (For representational purpose only))

Several mishaps have been reported where casualties have been caused due to over speeding, bike stunts and the craze for making social media reels. Cops have booked several people for the act and check the craze that’s turning hazardous for the riders and passers-by.

The latest incident was from Dandhupur area in Varanasi on Monday, where a youth driving his new bike with a girl as his pillion rider, collided with the divider and fell on Sarvesh Shankar Singh (25) and his friend Aditya who were passing under the overbridge on bike.

Inspector Shivpur Baijnath Singh informs, “Singh died on spot while Aditya sustained injuries. A search has been launched for the youth riding the bike from its registration number. Some locals have claimed that the youth was making a reel while driving the bike.”

Senior cops caution that stunt driving for making reels for social media can be dangerous for riders as well as others and can land them in trouble.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Ashish Srivastava says, “We have an integrated traffic management system installed in Lucknow which helps us to keep such menace in check, do automated challans and even file FIR on over speeding and stunt biking. Any other act, making reel for social media, which can be harmful for someone else, will invite action and we can lodge FIR and act. I request all to drive safely.”

Incidents in 2023:

- YouTuber Agastya Chauhan died while over-speeding on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on May 3. Police said Agastya was riding around a speed of 300 kilometres per hour when he lost control of his bike, and it hit a divider.

- Instagram influencer Vaishali Chaudhary Khutail was fined ₹17,000 by Ghaziabad Police for violating safety rules to make reel on an elevated road in Sahibabad.

- Bike of blogger was impounded by Gautam Palli inspector at 1090 Crossing in Lucknow for performing stunt for Instagram reels.

- In January, a stunt video of 14 people riding 3 bikes went viral in Bareilly. Cops later seized their bikes.

