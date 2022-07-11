Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Man arrested for killing brother's wife in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur

Fatehpur news: The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the cops informed.
Nishad was arrested from the village this morning, the police said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 05:41 PM IST
PTI | , Fatehpur

A man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly killing his brother's wife by hitting her on the head with a shovel following an argument, police said.

Around 8.30 pm on Saturday, Balram Nishad (55) visited the house of his brother's wife, Rani Devi (56), in Majra Joga village here and the two had an argument over working in fields, the police said.

During the argument, the accused hit Rani on the head with a shovel, leaving her seriously injured. She was rushed to a government hospital by her relatives and was declared brought dead by doctors, they said.

Nishad was arrested from the village this morning, the police said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.

uttar pradesh fatehpur crime news crime against women
