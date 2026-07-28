Classes gave way to protests at Sarvodaya Inter College in Fatehpur’s Kishanpur on Tuesday as students carrying banners and portraits of BR Ambedkar demanded electricity, drinking water, classroom furniture and other basic amenities. The agitation ended only after the district education department issued a written assurance addressing most of their demands.

Students of Sarvodaya Inter College in Fatehpur’s Kishanpur protest on Tuesday, demanding basic amenities at the school. (Sourced)

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The protest saw a large number of students gather outside the school with banners, placards and portraits of BR Ambedkar. They alleged that erratic electricity, a shortage of fans and the absence of safe drinking water had disrupted their studies for months.

The students also alleged that the principal and staff members behaved discourteously with them. They further claimed that money was collected for marksheets and other documents and admission fees were charged arbitrarily without transparency.

As slogans echoed across the campus, the students warned of intensifying their agitation unless their grievances were addressed. Police from Kishanpur police station reached the school, while principal Lal Bahadur Singh and other teachers held talks with the protesting students.

The deadlock ended after district inspector of schools (DIOS) Rakesh Kumar intervened and handed over a written assurance addressing most of the students’ demands.

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{{^usCountry}} Amrita Kumari and Ankur Sonkar, both 16-year-old Class 12 students at the college, said they used ChatGPT to design the protest posters, which were later printed on flex banners. “We pooled money through small contributions—one rupee, five rupees, whatever students could afford. It was completely organic. Even our parents didn’t know we were planning it,” they said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Amrita Kumari and Ankur Sonkar, both 16-year-old Class 12 students at the college, said they used ChatGPT to design the protest posters, which were later printed on flex banners. “We pooled money through small contributions—one rupee, five rupees, whatever students could afford. It was completely organic. Even our parents didn’t know we were planning it,” they said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the written assurance, four fans will be installed in every classroom by Wednesday. Exposed electrical wiring will be repaired and covered with protective conduits. An RO-based water cooler will be installed to provide safe drinking water, while desks and benches for students of Classes VI to VIII will be arranged within a month.

The DIOS also assured the students that the mid-day meal would be served in the prescribed quantity and in accordance with government norms. Satisfied with the written assurances, the students withdrew their protest.

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However, Kumar said science classes could not be introduced immediately as the school lacked the laboratory and infrastructure required for board recognition. The stream can only be started after those requirements are fulfilled.