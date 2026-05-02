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Father can’t transfer child custody to ‘any person’: HC

Allowing an appeal filed by the child’s mother, a bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra said, “The observation that the father has the right to transfer de facto custody of a minor child to any person is against all cannons of law and morality and the same therefore required to be set aside.”

Published on: May 02, 2026 04:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
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A division bench of the Allahabad high court has set aside a single-judge ruling that a father has the right to transfer custody of a minor child to “any person”.

A division bench of the Allahabad high court set aside a single-judge ruling. (For representation)

Allowing an appeal filed by the child’s mother, a bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra said, “The observation that the father has the right to transfer de facto custody of a minor child to any person is against all cannons of law and morality and the same therefore required to be set aside.”

The appeal challenged a single-judge order passed in a habeas corpus petition, which had dismissed the mother’s plea seeking custody of her two children.

In her petition, the mother alleged that her sons—Yuvaraj (6) and Ayushman (4)—were in the illegal custody of the husband’s sister and brother-in-law, and sought that custody be handed over to her.

The single judge, in the order dated April 3, had dismissed the petition, observing, “A father being the guardian of a minor has every right to transfer de facto the custody of his minor child to any person.”

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Father can’t transfer child custody to ‘any person’: HC
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Father can’t transfer child custody to ‘any person’: HC
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