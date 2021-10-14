Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Feeling of faith, sanctity can curb crime against women: Yogi
lucknow news

Feeling of faith, sanctity can curb crime against women: Yogi

If we all have a feeling of sanctity and see girls and women as manifestations of goddess, many frequent incidents happening against them can be curbed, says UP chief minister
If we all have a feeling of sanctity and see girls and women as manifestations of goddess, many frequent incidents happening against them can be curbed, says UP chief minister (HT photo)
Published on Oct 14, 2021 11:21 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath performed “Kanya Pujan” at the Gorakhnath temple here on the occasion of Maha Navami on Thursday. “Kanya Pujan” is ritual in which nine minor girls are worshipped as manifestations of Goddess Durga on eighth or ninth day of Navratri festival. They are offered delicacies and given gifts.

Yogi, who is also the chief priest of the Gorakhnath temple, washed the feet of the girls, performed “Aarti” and offered them delicacies along with the gifts amid the chanting of mantras. Later speaking to media persons, the CM stressed on the need of inculcating the same feeling of faith and devotion for sisters and daughters as people have for Goddess Durga.

“If we all have a feeling of sanctity and see them (girls and women) as manifestations of goddess, many frequent incidents happening against sisters and daughters can be curbed,” he said in apparent reference to crime against women.

The CM further said people will have to jointly work for the cause of women education, their health and self-dependence. Yogi, who will lead a customary grand victory procession on the occasion of Dussehra (Vijay Dashami) from Gorakhnath temple on Friday, also praised PM Narendra Modi for launching “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” flagship scheme which paved the way for women empowerment by promoting education among women and protected the future of girl child by curbing practice of abortion.

RELATED STORIES

Moreover, Yogi said several schemes of the state government, including Kanya Sumangala Yojana, were working for women empowerment in Uttar Pradesh. He said under the “Mukhya Mantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana”, the state government had so far solemnised marriage of over 1.75 lakh poor women.

Later, the chief minister extended Dussehra greetings to people saying the festival reminded us of the victory of Lord Rama over demon king Ravana and thus inspired us to walk on the path of truth and justice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Time for eco-friendly idol immersion after Durga Puja

Demolish all illegal structures having no legal issue: LDA VC to officials

Distribution of tablets to higher education students in UP: process set in motion

Dengue on the rise, 27 fresh cases in Lucknow
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP