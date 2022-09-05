Female univ student’s suicide: Students stage sit-in, demand SIT probe

Students of a local university on Sunday staged protest on the campus following suicide committed by a differently abled girl student inside the hostel the previous night.

The students demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the chairmanship of former Supreme Court judge to probe the case. They also demanded the expulsion of university vice chancellor, proctor, controller of examinations and the registrar.

They further demanded immediate compensation and government job for one of the members of the victim girl’s family.

A physically-challenged student who was among the protesters, alleged that the girl took the extreme step after she failed in the exam that concluded recently. She said that out of 20 students in her batch, 15 had failed. Some students even alleged that a teacher deliberately awarded poor marks to students, and demanded FIR to be lodged against the teacher.

According to students, the university does not have an adequate number of interpreters for special classes and demanded better facilities. They also demanded that the course should be completed on time and not completed in haste. The students demanded that examination should be conducted only after completing the syllabus within stipulated time limit.

Highlighting the poor medical facility at the university, the students demanded that it should be improved and handicapped children should be treated sensitively. Protesting students said they were in a state of shock since last night after a student hanged herself in her hostel room.

The proctor said, “Students have been protesting on the campus following the suicide by a girl student. The post mortem report ruled out any foul play and it was a case of suicide.” He said outsiders with vested interest were fuelling the agitation on campus.

On Saturday, university students blocked the highway in front of the university’s gate no. 1 at around 11 pm. They were joined by the students of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University and Lucknow University at the protest site in solidarity. Members of the Students’ Federation of India, BBAU unit have been a part of the sit-in since last night and are lending their support to the protesting students.

The students are adamant for initiating an SIT probe into the case and have no intention to end their protest before their demands are met.

A differently abled female student of the university died by suicide inside her hostel room on Saturday evening, police said. No suicide note was recovered so far. A resident of Lucknow, the woman was a student of special BEd.

The 26-year-old closed her room and hanged herself with a ceiling fan using a dupatta, said Para area police inspector DB Tewari. Around 8pm when other students of the hostel were going to the mess for dinner, they spotted the student hanging from the window.

They broke open the hostel room and informed university officials about it. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead. Her family had been informed, the police said.

