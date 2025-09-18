Ferocious lightning, torrential rain batter Lucknow

A sudden spell of rain accompanied by thunder on Wednesday unsettled Lucknowites, keeping many indoors and bringing back memories of September 2023, when thunder and lightning had shocked residents in a similar way. While waterlogging and traffic jams were expected, it was the thunder that became the main talking point, both on social media and in neighbourhood discussions. Aliganj received 88 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, (Mushtaq Ali/HT Photo)

The timing added to the concern, as schools closed around 2 pm when the rain peaked, leaving anxious parents waiting for their children and youngsters frightened by the noisy skies overhead. Vineet Kumar Gupta, a shopkeeper from Shri Ram Road, said, “Both my sons were at school, in Gomti Nagar. My wife and I prayed for their safe return along with other children.” Social media was flooded with videos showing the intensity of lightning and rain across the city.

Aliganj received 88 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, while Lucknow airport recorded 23 mm, according to Atul Kumar Singh, senior scientist at the Lucknow Met Office. The rain gained momentum around 1:45 pm in areas like Vibhuti Khand, reducing visibility so much that street lights had to be switched on. Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 30.5°C and 25.7°C, respectively.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent to heavy rain with thundershowers across Lucknow. Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations, and temperatures are expected to remain around 30°C (maximum) and 25°C (minimum).

Lucknow has seen heavy rainfall in previous Septembers, including 111.1 mm on September 11, 2023, 160.1 mm on September 16, 2022, and a record 177.1 mm on September 14, 1985. Surrounding districts such as Akbarpur recorded 94 mm, Fursatganj 47.2 mm, and Ghazipur 25.8 mm.

The IMD has issued a warning for heavy rain from Thursday, 8:30 am to Friday, 8:30 am across 20 districts, including Lucknow, Hardoi, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Amethi, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Gorakhpur, and nearby areas. Thunderstorms with lightning are expected in about 40 districts, including Kanpur, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Banda, Lakhimpur Kheri, and Gorakhpur.