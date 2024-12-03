Fest in Lucknow: Plays bring emotional drama to life!

Actors Himani Shivapuri and Rajendra Gupta were in the city to present their hit play Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. Actors Himani Shivapuri and Rajendra Gupta presenting the play Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai

“Lucknow is like my home and coming here to perform is always special also theatre is very close to my heart,” said Shivpuri who also shared her visit story on social media.

Gupta too has been sharing updates on social media with his fans about going back on stage in the city. “Such stories are meant to be told as they give reason to many out there to never give up on life no matter what circumstances are,” he said about the story of his play.

The play inspired by Russian playwright Aleksei Arbuzov’s work Old World, was adapted by Rajesh Veda. He presented a heartwarming story of life, love and second chances.

Talking about the play co-organiser of the fest, Sangeeta Jaiswal said, “All the three plays at the Kabir Fest this year had an emotional tale to tell. Then having the best actors, including Himani Shivpuri and Rajendra Gupta as performers was a magical experience for the audience. Both actors played their characters arcs to perfection as we have seen them doing on screen.”

Earlier, plays including Maa Mujhe Tagore Bana De and Dosh, received overwhelming appreciation at the festival. Written and directed by Lucky Gupta, the former drama has had 1,670 shows across the country.

Whereas, the latter was a presentation by Kolkata’s well-known theatre group, Padatik Theatre and Rikh, directed by theatre stalwart Vinay Sharma. The latter had television actor Harsh Khurana and Sarika Singh in the lead.