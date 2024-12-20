Festive fervour in Lucknow: Christmas joy is in the air!

With less than a week left for Christmas, celebrations have already begun in the state capital. From concept of ‘snowing’ to special decor to tree lighting ceremonies and Christmas corals the yuletide spirit has set the festive mood for all. We take a look at the build-up. Tejasswi Prakash celebrating at Phoenix Palassio mall’s Christmas event

And it started snowing!

“To do something special for Christmas, we came up with the idea of Snowfall in the City concept for the entire month of December. Kids, youngsters and even elderly people, everyone visiting us just loves the idea. Our hot chocolate and other Christmas goodies are selling well in this turn-up,” shared Arti Vaid of Buttercup Bungalow bakery.

Danbro by Mr Brown too is festival ready with Christmas tree, plum cakes, gingerbread house, cookies and hamper. “Children can drop their wishes in the share wish with Santa box at any shop. There is lucky draw coupon also there for Christmas and new year celebration with a jackpot prize,” says founder Tanushree Gupta.

A dreamy affair!

In the run-up to the festival and new year, Phoenix Palassio started a star-studded event A Dreamy Christmas, with actor Tejasswi Prakash as celebrity guest. The décor at features a dazzling geometric Christmas tree framed by a golden arch, Santa’s Grotto, a cheerful snowman, and sparkling Christmas trees adorned with golden ornaments and more.

“The festive display will remain a highlight throughout the season, offering families and friends a chance to immerse themselves in the Christmas spirit and create cherished memories,” informed mall’s spokesperson Sanjeev Sarin.

Adding a cause

A tree lighting ceremony at Fairfield by Marriott saw children of Sarthak Foundation going on a fun and learn spree. The children were invited to be part of the Christmas Tree of Knowledge, an initiative in which a tree of books has been prepared with the books donated by the team, colleagues and guests. During this lighting ceremony a special program on self-motivation was conducted for the participating children.

“The tree is decorated with books that will be distributed to children on January 1. Till then, anyone can donate a book as a Christmas and New Year gift for the kids. This a way of spreading knowledge and love among kids,” said Rohit Pandey from the hotel.

Hyatt Regency Lucknow recently organised a tree-lighting festival at its hotel in presence of guests from the state capital. “We did a cake-mixing ceremony, the tree-lighting and have various fun-filled activities. We had lucky winners walking away prizes and our kids zone was the highlight of the event. Our chefs curated a special menu for the patrons,” says Roshan Mendonsa.

Choir time

A 22-member choir from La Martiniere College enthralled all the guests at the Tree Lighting ceremony of Novotel Hotel. The moment of delight and festive cheer kicked off with Christmas carols where the guests sang along with the choir to set the mood for the festivities ahead. The event was well-attended by both foreign and local guests. A larger-than-life ginger-bread office was the favourite selfie spot for all.

“It’s our annual event and among the most memorable ones especially for the children. A Christmas and New Year party with DJ concert will culminate the festivities for the year,” informed Riya Pandey from the hotel.