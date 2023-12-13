Festive glow adorns Kashi Vishwanath Corridor on second anniversary

VARANASI The revitalised Kashi Vishwanath Corridor bathed in the glow of colourful lights and earthen diyas, marking the second anniversary of its inauguration on Wednesday. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13, 2021.

The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi decorated to mark its second anniversary. (Rajesh Kumar/HT Photo)

As part of the celebration, a procession was taken out from the KV Corridor to Maidagini, which was flagged off by Varanasi South MLA Neelkanth Tiwari.

Decorated with flowers, the premises echoed with conch shells and drum beats. Devotees dressed as ‘Ganas’ (attendants) of Lord Shiv and many others attired as the deity participated in the tableaux procession chanting ‘Har Har Mahadev’ to mark the occasion.

The procession included tableaux showcasing the model of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Chandrayan, Khelo India, and others. KV Temple chief executive officer Sunil Verma, along with other officials, performed Rudrabhishek and special pooja of Baba Kashi Vishwanath.

Verma said, “People participated in the celebration with enthusiasm.” Shiv Barat Committee office-bearers made preparations for the Shiv Barat, which was organised as part of the procession.

Pilgrimage site saw a galaxy of VVIPs in 2 yrs

Several VVIPs, including top politicians, sportspersons, industrialists and cine artistes, have offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple since the inauguration of the corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 13, 2021.

The list includes President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Piyush Goyal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Assam CM Himanta Vishwa Sharma also offered prayers to the deity at KV temple.

Dozens of top officials, including NSA Ajit Doval, principal secretary to PM Modi PK Mishra, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav also paid a visit to the temple.

Among the others were cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Roger Binny, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, sportspersons Babita Phogat, Olympian Lalit Upadhyay and cine stars Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Govinda, Ravi Kishan who sought blessings of Baba Kashi Vishwanath at the KV Temple.