Festivities start in Ayodhyawith Navratri

Lucknow: The Ayodhya administration is expecting a large turnout in the temple town from adjoining regions for Navratri and Vijayadashami celebrations.

Festivities are lined up in the temple town with Navratri from October 15, ending with Dussehra on October 24. (Pic for representation)

Security arrangements and traffic plans have been put in place to tackle the influx of people. Devotees visit Ayodhya to pay obeisance to the deity at Badi Dev Kali temple, who is referred to as clan deity of Lord Ram. People also visit Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Ayodhya administration is expecting people from adjoining districts of Basti, Gonda, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sultanpur, Bahraich and Barabanki.

According to Nitish Kumar, district magistrate of Ayodhya, security arrangements and traffic plan have been put in place for the festive season that began from Sunday.

The Ayodhya administration is expecting a huge crowd on Deepotsav on November 11 on the eve of Diwali, 14 kosi parikarama on November 20 and 21 and panch kosi on November 22 and 23. Festivities in November will end with Kartik Purnima which falls on November 27. Ayodhya administration’s real test will be on panch kosi and 14 –kosi parikrama later this month.

Last year, several lakh devotees turned up in Ayodhya to take part in the 14 –kosi parikrama resulting in excessive crowd due to which six devotees had fainted.

This year, the crowd is expected to increase further due to the ongoing construction work of ground floor of Ram Mandir entering its final phase. The grand opening of the temple is proposed in January next.

