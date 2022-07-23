Fighting all odds for success in exams
Lucknow Students, teachers, and parents at St. Anjani’s Public School in Rajajipuram, have a double reason to celebrate, as the school’s specially-abled students passed the CBSE examination with flying colours.
Mohd Aun, 15, battled all odds to secure 68% in his class 10 examination. Aun suffers from Thalassemia Major. His ailment requires him to visit the SGPGI twice a month for blood transfusion. “He becomes so weak that he cannot come to school for the next two weeks and this has been happening for the past 11 years,” said Taroo Saxena, manager, St. Anjani’s Public School.
“His parents have been trying to keep him alive. His health is deteriorating continuously but he was determined to study and finally he did well,” said Taroo.
Mohd Aun’s mother, who is a tailor, somehow manages to make ends meet as his father lost his job during the pandemic. “Hence, everything is provided by the school, including books and uniform. The school has a special scholarship for such students,” added Taroo.
Another student Himanshu Gupta wrote the exams without both arms and managed to secure 62% in humanities in class 10. “Himanshu refused to take any help from any writer,” informed Taroo Saxena. “He holds a pen with his elbows and writes brilliantly and has won handwriting prizes in every class,” she added.
Zainab Ali, who secured 82% in the commerce stream, lost her father in April 2020 due to diabetes and liver failure. However, Zainab is set to achieve her goals and preparing for BBA and banking exam currently.
Bhoomi Gupta secured 82% in the science stream. Her father passed away a decade back and she takes tuitions to manage her home. Bhoomi is currently preparing for NEET to become a doctor.
Himanshu Rastogi’s father passed away due to Covid in 2020. However, he has a reason to rejoice as he has secured 83% in class 12 with PCM. Himanshu aims to become an engineer so he is preparing for engineering entrance exams. Similarly, Krishna Rastogi whose father passed away due to Covid in November 2020, secured 62% in Class 10.
Shlok Mani Tripathi’s mother also died in April 2021 due to Covid but he managed to secure 64% in commerce stream and is looking forward to making his career in banking.
‘Fire audits of govt buildings in Prayagraj reveal many shortcomings’
Making it to the district court premises on time in case of a fire incident or any other emergency would prove to be a tough task for firefighters, revealed the fire audit conducted by fire department. The department has urged the administration to make arrangements for a clear passage for fire tenders. Some of the fire safety systems installed at government buildings may become defunct in the absence of annual maintenance.
8 years of hard work paid off, says Rahul Deshpande after winning Best Playback Singer Award for ‘Mee Vasantrao’
Grandson of Vasantrao Deshpande, Rahul Deshpande, has won the Best Playback Singer Award for Marathi film 'Mee Vasantrao,' at the 68th National Film Awards, which were announced at the National Media Centre, New Delhi, on Friday. This year, there were 305 feature films as entries in 30 languages. In the non-feature film category, 148 films in 28 languages were in the race for the prestigious award. Anmol Bhave has earlier won in 2008 and 2005.
Girls outshine boys in Class 10 CBSE exam
Pune: The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the much-awaited Class 10 results on Friday wherein the Pune region reported a pass percentage of 97.41 per cent. Pass percentage among girls in Pune region was 98.02 per cent and boys was 96.98 per cent. Only 2.41 per cent students from Pune region have been placed under compartment. Delhi Public School reported the highest scoring student percentage with 99.6 per cent.
Daily entry passes only for meeting concerned authorities: Secretariat
The Uttar Pradesh secretariat has decided not to allow daily visitors to roam around in different buildings and meet other ministers or officers on the basis of the daily entry pass issued to them. The secretariat administration department has issued an order stating that the daily entry pass was valid for three hours and was only for meeting the authorities on whose recommendations they are issued.
Hotel manager held for announcing sale of liquor near entrance of prominent university
The Loni Kalbhor Police have arrested a hotel manager after a Facebook post by Pune senior lawyer Adv Asim Sarode's post stating that the said hotel had put up an advertisement “unlimited liquor for two hours for Rs 799” outside the gate of a prominent private university went viral on social media. The manager has been identified as Deviprasad Subhash Shetty (33), a resident of Shewalwadi in Haveli.
