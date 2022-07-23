Fighting all odds for success in exams

Lucknow Students, teachers, and parents at St. Anjani’s Public School in Rajajipuram, have a double reason to celebrate, as the school’s specially-abled students passed the CBSE examination with flying colours.

Mohd Aun, 15, battled all odds to secure 68% in his class 10 examination. Aun suffers from Thalassemia Major. His ailment requires him to visit the SGPGI twice a month for blood transfusion. “He becomes so weak that he cannot come to school for the next two weeks and this has been happening for the past 11 years,” said Taroo Saxena, manager, St. Anjani’s Public School.

“His parents have been trying to keep him alive. His health is deteriorating continuously but he was determined to study and finally he did well,” said Taroo.

Mohd Aun’s mother, who is a tailor, somehow manages to make ends meet as his father lost his job during the pandemic. “Hence, everything is provided by the school, including books and uniform. The school has a special scholarship for such students,” added Taroo.

Another student Himanshu Gupta wrote the exams without both arms and managed to secure 62% in humanities in class 10. “Himanshu refused to take any help from any writer,” informed Taroo Saxena. “He holds a pen with his elbows and writes brilliantly and has won handwriting prizes in every class,” she added.

Zainab Ali, who secured 82% in the commerce stream, lost her father in April 2020 due to diabetes and liver failure. However, Zainab is set to achieve her goals and preparing for BBA and banking exam currently.

Bhoomi Gupta secured 82% in the science stream. Her father passed away a decade back and she takes tuitions to manage her home. Bhoomi is currently preparing for NEET to become a doctor.

Himanshu Rastogi’s father passed away due to Covid in 2020. However, he has a reason to rejoice as he has secured 83% in class 12 with PCM. Himanshu aims to become an engineer so he is preparing for engineering entrance exams. Similarly, Krishna Rastogi whose father passed away due to Covid in November 2020, secured 62% in Class 10.

Shlok Mani Tripathi’s mother also died in April 2021 due to Covid but he managed to secure 64% in commerce stream and is looking forward to making his career in banking.