Filed fake case against Avimukteshwaranand under pressure: Ashutosh Brahmachari

AGRA Ashutosh Brahmachari, who had filed the sexual harassment case against Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, took a U turn and alleged that he did so under pressure from Ramchandra Das, the mahant of Deva Ashram in Mathura and successor of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya. The high court also pointed out that the allegations came shortly after a heated dispute between Swami Avimukteshwaranand and local authorities during the Magh Mela. (File Photo)

In a purported video released on social media on Tuesday, Brahmachari said Das misled and pressured him into filing a fake complaint against the Shankaracharya, adding that several officers were also involved in the conspiracy.

“He (Das) ruined me, I was harassed and pressured. Why did he use me to do this?” Brahmachari said in the video, vowing to come up with evidence soon. “I have WhatsApp chat records, where he (Das) is telling me how to file a suit against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati,” he claimed.

“It is matter of shame for me to be the ‘guru bhai’ of Dass who is involved in preparing a fake will for grabbing an ashram in Mathura, which was owned by the Trust of Dev Baba who passed away recently,” alleged Brahmachari.

Brahmachari said he has filed a complaint with the Mathura senior superintendent of police regarding Das taking illegal possession of Deva Ashram by faking a will.

“I have mailed a complaint to the SSP about misdeeds of Das, and in case police fails to lodge a case, I shall go to court to get a case registered against Das,” he said.

Ramchandra Das is the successor and long-time close associate of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya, the chancellor of Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyang University. Brahmachari was also an earlier associate of Rambhadracharya.

Further accusing Das of conspiring to kill his guru Rambhadracharya, Brahmachari said that if his guru gets killed, Das would be responsible.

There was no immediate response from Ramchandra Das or representatives of Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati regarding the allegations made in the video.

In January, Brahmachari had filed a complaint against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, his disciple Mukundanand Brahmachari, and two to three others, alleging that they sexually harassed minors in the name of “guru seva” at religious congregations, including the 2025 Kumbh Mela and 2026 Magh Mela.

On February 21, special judge Vinod Kumar Chaurasia ordered Prayagraj police to lodge an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) and other relevant laws, and initiate an independent probe.

On March 25, the Allahabad high court granted anticipatory bail to Swami Avimukteshwaranand, highlighting discrepancies in medical evidence and the fact that the minors had confided in strangers rather than guardians about the harassment.

The high court also pointed out that the allegations came shortly after a heated dispute between Swami Avimukteshwaranand and local authorities during the Magh Mela.