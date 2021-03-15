Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Filling work of Ram temple foundation starts
lucknow news

Filling work of Ram temple foundation starts

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Monday started filling work of Ram temple’s foundation after performing vedic rituals at Ram Janmabhoomi
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:04 PM IST
HT Image

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Monday started filling work of Ram temple’s foundation after performing vedic rituals at Ram Janmabhoomi.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the trust and its other members performed the rituals, after which engineered material was spread over the foundation.

The remaining work related to spreading of engineered material, a mixture of several buildings’ material, in the foundation will be done from April 9 when the trust is expected to receive supply of the requisite material.

Till then, rollers will be used to level the 13,000 sq metre dug-up area of the temple’s foundation.

“Around 40 feet deep foundation of Ram temple will be filled by August this year,” Rai told media persons at Karsevakpuram, Ayodhya, on Monday.

“The National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, had informed us about the presence of 12 feet debris at the foundation site after carrying out technical survey of the ground,” said Rai.

The NGRI experts had suggested removing this debris to make the temple’s foundation strong, Rai added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Expose Opposition canard on farm laws: Yogi to party

FOUR YEARS Yogi govt’s achievements galore, but faces challenges ahead of 2022

Fund collection for Ram temple now 3,000 cr

UP panchayat polls: HC quashes order, asks state govt to take 2015 as base year for reserving seats

The temple’s foundation, which will be 107 feet above sea level, will be made by layers of stones. For filling the foundation, gitti (pebble) of Banda, coarse sand, fly ash and asbestos will be used.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP