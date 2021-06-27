Film featuring Study Hall Educational Foundation wins Emmy

A film featuring Study Hall Educational Foundation (SHEF) has won the Emmy Award for outstanding daytime non-fiction special. The film also features Prerna Girls School, a unit of SHEF, highlighting the organisation’s work to empower adolescent girls through education.

The YouTube original “creators for change” also features Michelle Obama and YouTuber Prajakta Koli (MostlySane) to create a dynamic content moment to spark a conversation around the global state of girls’ education.

Dr Urvashi Sahni, founder and CEO SHEF says, “All of us at SHEF, students and teachers are delighted at this global recognition of our efforts. We hope it leads to an increasing impact on our pedagogy and belief that education is the place to create egalitarian mindsets in everyone. Thank you Girls Opportunity Alliance, Michelle Obama and our own Prajakta Koli for helping us to amplify our voice and work.”

The Emmy is considered one of the four major entertainment awards in the United States, the others being the Grammy (for music), the Oscar (Academy Award) (for film), and the Tony (for theatre) and is also considered equivalent to Oscars in television, she said.

Prajakta Koli along with Liza Koshy, an American comedian and YouTuber and Thembe Mahlaba (Pap Culture) highlight the work being done globally to help further girls’ education in India, Vietnam, and Namibia.