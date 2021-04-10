Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Finally, Covid patient living on pavement in Lucknow admitted to hospital
lucknow news

Finally, Covid patient living on pavement in Lucknow admitted to hospital

A 32-year-old car washer was left abandoned on the pavement outside a petrol pump in the Hazratganj area for nearly three days after he developed Covid-19 symptoms
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 11:58 PM IST
HT Image

A 32-year-old car washer was left abandoned on the pavement outside a petrol pump in the Hazratganj area for nearly three days after he developed Covid-19 symptoms. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on April 9. Finally, on Saturday, the health department team sent an ambulance and took him to an isolation centre.

A team of KGMU officials took his sample on April 7 and his RT-PCR report came positive on April 9.

After his video went viral on social media, on Saturday, the health department team sent an ambulance and took him to an isolation centre for quarantine.

According to passersby, as he was moving freely, the cops asked him to stay inside a designated covered area and fenced the place with a rope, while the petrol pump workers provided him with water and food.

With Covid-19 numbers increasing in the district, there is a shortage of beds and ambulances to fetch patients.

Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, reported 12,787 fresh Covid cases; the highest in one day since the pandemic began, taking the state’s caseload to 676739 while the death toll reached 9085 with 48 fresh fatalities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Four research institutes in Lucknow to restart Covid testing at their labs

10 people killed, 20 injured as truck carrying devotees overturns near Etawah

UP records highest single-day surge since beginning of Covid-19 pandemic

CM: Provide help to disaster-affected people in timely manner

The Covid case count in Lucknow crossed one lakh mark on Saturday as 4059 new cases were reported along with 23 fresh fatalities in 24-hours, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP