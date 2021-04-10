Finally, Covid patient living on pavement in Lucknow admitted to hospital

A 32-year-old car washer was left abandoned on the pavement outside a petrol pump in the Hazratganj area for nearly three days after he developed Covid-19 symptoms. He was tested positive for Covid-19 on April 9. Finally, on Saturday, the health department team sent an ambulance and took him to an isolation centre.

A team of KGMU officials took his sample on April 7 and his RT-PCR report came positive on April 9.

After his video went viral on social media, on Saturday, the health department team sent an ambulance and took him to an isolation centre for quarantine.

According to passersby, as he was moving freely, the cops asked him to stay inside a designated covered area and fenced the place with a rope, while the petrol pump workers provided him with water and food.

With Covid-19 numbers increasing in the district, there is a shortage of beds and ambulances to fetch patients.

Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, reported 12,787 fresh Covid cases; the highest in one day since the pandemic began, taking the state’s caseload to 676739 while the death toll reached 9085 with 48 fresh fatalities.

The Covid case count in Lucknow crossed one lakh mark on Saturday as 4059 new cases were reported along with 23 fresh fatalities in 24-hours, said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health.