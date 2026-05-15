Finance minister Suresh Khanna pedals his way to office, others use public transport

Finance and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Kumar Khanna travelled by bicycle from his residence at 10 Kalidas Marg to his office, while minister of state (independent charge) for horticulture, agricultural marketing, agricultural foreign trade and agricultural exports Dinesh Pratap Singh commuted from his residence to office in a three-wheeler on Thursday.

Finance minister Suresh Khanna on his way to office on a bicycle. (Sourced)

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The ministers adopted these measures aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal and chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s directive to reduce the consumption of petrol and diesel.

“If people use public transport even for a few days a week, it will help reduce both fuel consumption and traffic congestion,” Singh said, adding all staff would observe ‘No Vehicle Day’ on Friday and use public transport.

During a meeting held via video conferencing with officers and employees of the horticulture department, a target was set for conserving fuel and energy within the department. The minister directed all officials and employees to designate one day every week as a “No-Vehicle Day” and use public transport for commuting to and from office on that day. A pledge was also taken to commute by bicycle at least one day every week.

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{{^usCountry}} Khanna said he would use a bicycle for commuting to and from office at least once a week. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khanna said he would use a bicycle for commuting to and from office at least once a week. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Conserving fuels such as diesel and petrol is a national duty of every citizen, as approximately 85-86% of the country’s petroleum products are imported. In light of current international circumstances and global challenges, the need of the hour is to minimise fuel consumption and adopt alternative, eco-friendly modes,” said Khanna. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Conserving fuels such as diesel and petrol is a national duty of every citizen, as approximately 85-86% of the country’s petroleum products are imported. In light of current international circumstances and global challenges, the need of the hour is to minimise fuel consumption and adopt alternative, eco-friendly modes,” said Khanna. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Ayush minister Dayashankar Mishra used an electric vehicle to reach office. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Ayush minister Dayashankar Mishra used an electric vehicle to reach office. {{/usCountry}}

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