FIR against ex-DGP for assaulting village head in UP’s Jaunpur district: Police

A first information report (FIR) was registered against former director general of police (DGP) Jagmohan Yadav for allegedly insulting and assaulting a village head in Tarahathi Kilhapur village in Jaunpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The FIR was registered following a complaint by the village head Chandresh Kumar Gupta. (Representative file image)

The FIR was registered following a complaint by the village head Chandresh Kumar Gupta.

According to police, a team of revenue personnel and consolidation officer with his team were present at the village secretariat in Tarahathi village to address complaints of the locals.

Gupta, Tarahathi’s village head and former block chief Brij Lal Yadav were also sitting in the village secretariat.

Former DGP Yadav had also reached the village secretariat where they had an altercation, said police.

Police said that Yadav allegedly assaulted Gupta by using unparliamentary language and assaulted him.

Gupta filed a complaint alleging that the former DGP insulted and beat him up.

An FIR was registered against Yadav under section 323 (Punishment for voluntary causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said a senior police official.

Circle officer, Machhali Shahar, Atar Singh said, an FIR has been registered against Yadav under relevant sections of IPC following a complaint by village head alleging that former DGP beat him up and threatened him. Further investigation is underway.