FIR against local land mafia, others for attack on family

A local land mafia and his six aides along with 12 unidentified people were booked on Sunday in connection with the attack on a Dalit family in Hariharpur village under Sushant Golf City police station limits of the state capital on Saturday afternoon, said a senior police official.

Five members of the Dalit family, including a woman, were attacked allegedly by the local goons outside their house.

Lucknow Commissioner of Police (CP) Dhruv Kant Thakur said an FIR was registered on the basis of a written complaint given by one of the victims, Bajrang Rawat, on Sunday morning. Those named in the FIR included Durga Yadav, his two sons Jai Prakash Yadav and Janaradan Yadav, Durga’s closest aide Raj Kumar Yadav, Raj Kumar’s brother Rajesh Yadav alias Raju and Ajay Yadav, he said.

The CP said they have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 395 for dacoity, 397 for dacoity with attempt to cause grievous hurt, 504 for international insult, 506 for criminal intimidation as well as the charges of atrocities against Scheduled Caste (SC) people. He said the efforts are on to arrest all accused involved in the crime.

Another senior police official said the presence of Rajesh Yadav has been found near the complainant Bajrang Rawat’s house when he and his family members were attacked on Saturday afternoon. “Rajesh Yadav’s presence at the spot hints the involvement of Durga Yadav and Raj Kumar Yadav, who are local land mafia of the area, behind the entire incident as they had old enmity with Bajrang Rawat,” he said.

He said Durga Yadav, Raj Kumar and their aide Mahesh Verma were main accused in the murder of Bajrang Rawat’s father Beekha Ram Rawat on October 7, 2015, in a bid to grab their 2-bigha land.

He said Durga and Raj Kumar were mounting pressure on Rawat and his family to compromise as they have been charge-sheeted in the murder case and are likely to be arrested.

On Saturday, Bajrang, his brother Vishal and his wife Sarita and two relatives Dilip and Rajesh were injured in the attack. Of them, Rajesh suffered bullet wound on right side of the chest, Vishal suffered bullet injury in his palm while three others suffered severe injuries on their heads.