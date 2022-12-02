FIR against SP media cell for making 'derogatory' remarks against RSS

A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party (SP) Media Cell for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) through its official Twitter account, police said on Thursday. The case was registered on the complaint of RSS worker and advocate Pramod Kumar Pandey at Lucknow's Vibhuti Khand police station, reported PTI.

Pandey alleged that the SP media cell made "highly objectionable" comments on Twitter regarding the treatment of young RSS volunteers at its 'shakhas', claiming it has caused him mental trauma. The RSS volunteer filed a complaint reportedly after SP media cell was involved in a war-of-words with UP BJP spokespersons Manish Shukla and Rakesh Tripathi.

“I lodged FIR against Samajwadi Party's media cell for posting objectionable and indecent tweets. There was mention of alleged practice of 377 on children in name of sports in Sangh. There must be some leaders involved and I want their arrest,” ANI quoted Pandey as saying.

The tweets mention the founding Sarsanghchalak of the RSS Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, alleging that the organisation was busy slaving away for Britishers since its existence. It also mentions rape-convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim and former Union minister Chinmayanand Saraswati, an accused in a 2019 rape case.

Pandey said that "crores of swayamsevaks" are associated with the RSS and through the tweets, a conspiracy has been hatched to disturb social and communal harmony. The same handle had made objectionable comments in the past as well therefore, it must be blocked, Pandey said in the complaint.

A case against unknown persons under section 505(2)(statements creating or promoting enmity) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 of the Information Technology Amendment Act 2008 has been registered, according to police.

