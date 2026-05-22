Saharanpur , Police here have registered a case against Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan and several of her supporters for allegedly obstructing government work, blocking traffic, and violating prohibitory orders during a protest earlier this week, officials said on Friday.

FIR against SP MP Iqra Hasan over protest at Saharanpur police station

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SP City Vyom Bindal said the FIR was lodged at Sadar Bazar police station on Thursday based on a complaint filed by sub-inspector Sanjay Kumar Sharma.

Apart from Hasan, former state minister Mangeram Kashyap and 20 to 25 unidentified persons have also been named in the case.

According to the FIR, the accused have been charged with obstructing government work, disrupting traffic by blocking roads, preventing public servants from discharging their duties, and violating prohibitory orders, Bindal said, adding that further action would be taken as per law.

The controversy stems from an incident on May 19 when Hasan, accompanied by the mother of Monu Kashyap who was killed in Shamli district's Jasala village and several supporters, reached the DIG office in Saharanpur. Hasan had alleged that the DIG ignored the victim's mother and made remarks that left her distressed.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said that tensions escalated outside the DIG office, following which Hasan was briefly taken to the women's police station by women police personnel and released after around 10 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that tensions escalated outside the DIG office, following which Hasan was briefly taken to the women's police station by women police personnel and released after around 10 minutes. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, five persons, including Mangeram Kashyap, were arrested for breach of peace and later sent to jail.

Following the arrests, Hasan staged a sit-in protest with supporters at Sadar Bazar Police Station demanding their release. The protest reportedly continued from around 4 pm till nearly 9:30 pm and witnessed heated exchanges between supporters and senior police officials.

Officials said City Magistrate Kuldeep Singh later assured the protesters that the release process would be completed during the night and the accused would be freed the next morning. The five persons were subsequently released from district jail the following day.

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