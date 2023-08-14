FIR against govt teacher for thrashing Class 1 boy in U.P.’s Prayagraj

Meja police on Monday lodged an FIR against an assistant teacher at Ramnagar Tesihia Ka Pura village primary school in Uruwa development block for allegedly thrashing a Class 1 student earlier in the day, police said.

The incident took place on August 14. (For Representation)

Confirming it, station house officer, Meja, Rajesh Upadhyay said further action will be taken against the accused teacher soon. The block education officer of Uruwa has also initiated an inquiry in this connection.

As per reports, Ramnagar Bazaar area resident Gunja Chaudhary’s five-year-old son Archit was admitted to the primary school around 15 days back. Archit’s family alleged that assistant teacher Sarfaraz Hussain thrashed Archit with a cane as a punishment over some mistake on Monday. Archit was injured the alleged thrashing.

His family members went to school to complain about the incident but the accused teacher allegedly misbehaved with them as well. Upset over the issue, Archit’s kin lodged an FIR against the assistant teacher with Meja police.

