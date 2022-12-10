Fire at Charbagh eatery due to leaking LPG cylinder

The fire that broke out at an eatery in the Charbagh area of Lucknow late on Friday night, was due to a leaking LPG cylinder, according to fire officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A man died in the incident while the condition of one other was said to be critical as he suffered burns in his vital organs, said Mangesh Kumar, chief fire officer (CFO), Lucknow.

“The man who died remained stuck in the shop and couldn’t get out. The fire officials, however, rescued another man. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot as the fire was massive. It took a little less than an hour to put out the fire,” added Kumar.

An inspection will be carried out to check fire safety measurements at such small outlets, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened around 9:30 pm. The deceased was identified as Sudhakar, a resident of Nashik, Maharashtra, and the injured was Badshah, who was admitted to SPM Civil Hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}