Fire breaks out in Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station

The officials of the district fire department said they received a call around 7.04am informing them about the fire in the train.
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 10:45 AM IST
A major fire was detected in the generator van of the Lucknow bound New Delhi-Lucknow Swarn Shatabdi Express early Saturday morning at Ghaziabad railway station. The fire was doused with the help of four fire tenders that were rushed to the spot. The officials said there was no injury to any of the passengers.

The officials of the district fire department said they received a call around 7.04am informing them about the fire in the train and rushed at least four fire tenders to the spot from the Kotwali fire station, which is located nearby.

“The fire was doused within half an hour after our fire tenders started operation. The last coach of the train, which also houses a luggage compartment, was affected. We cut open one of the gates of the coach while the other gate was opened by applying manual force. The fire was completely doused within half an hour. Before starting the operation, we ensured that the overhead electricity supply was disconnected,” said Sunil Kumar Singh, chief fire officer of Ghaziabad.

He said the fire likely started in the coach while the train was running and thick smoke was detected when the train reached Ghaziabad railway station at around 6.50am.

The senior officials of the Railways also rushed to the spot and said that the train was allowed to leave at 8.20am. They, however, maintained that the fire did not start while the train was moving.

