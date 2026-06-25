Fire safety checks at UP coaching centres tormenting public: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday flayed the Uttar Pradesh government’s ongoing drive against coaching institutes in the wake of the recent Aliganj building fire tragedy in Lucknow, claiming it will affect lakhs of students preparing for competitive examinations. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

In a statement, he also accused the government of using the fire safety inspections at coaching institutes in the state to harass the public and claimed that the exercise could become a tool for corruption.

“While there should be no compromise on safety, was the government sleeping for the last 10 years? How did the government suddenly find enough staff in a single day to issue notices to thousands of people across the state after inspections?” Yadav asked.

The Kannauj MP expressed concern over the future of students, especially those living in rented accommodation and preparing for competitive exams. He said instead of sealing or shutting down institutes, the government should issue notices and give them time to meet safety requirements so that students’ courses are not disrupted.

“Closing coaching institutes will only increase the financial burden on families already struggling with inflation,” Yadav said. He further alleged that corruption has reached it peak in the state and no department remains untouched by it.

The statement comes amid a statewide crackdown by the Uttar Pradesh government on coaching centres, libraries, and other educational establishments following the recent Aliganj building fire tragedy in Lucknow in which 15 people, mostly youngsters, lost their lives.