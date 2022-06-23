First in state: Transgender community desk inaugurated at Lucknow’s Kaiserbagh PS

The Lucknow police on Thursday inaugurated a ‘transgender community desk’ at Kaiserbagh police station as part of gender-inclusive community policing.

Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP), West, Somen Barma, inaugurated the help desk – a first in the state – in the presence of other police officers and members of transgender community to resolve their problems. Transgender leader Sikander was also present.

Additional DCP (ADCP), West, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said, “We gradually realised while interacting with transgender people that they always remain neglected from mainstream society, and hence, their problems always remain unresolved,” he emphasised and added, “This helpdesk would provide the platform for transgender to share their problems”.

He said a woman sub-inspector Sangam Yadav has been posted as its nodal in-charge and four other women police constables have been posted shift wise on the helpdesk to address complaints of the transgender. He also said that if the intervention of senior police officials is required to resolve an issue, they will be available. He said this help desk would also maintain an area-wise list of transgender and their contact numbers.

