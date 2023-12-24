close_game
First in U.P.: Sound barrier to be installed at Bakshi Bandh ROB in Prayagraj

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Dec 24, 2023 10:54 PM IST

This will prevent the sounds of horns and engines of running vehicles from disturbing the locals living in the houses close to the ROB

In what is claimed to be first-of-its-kind move in the state, the Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation will be installing ‘sound barrier’—a glass wool filled aluminum sheets which absorb the sound caused by vehicles and their horns—on the newly-constructed and recently-opened railway over bridge (ROB) at Bakshi Bandh here.

Newly constructed Bakshi Bandh ROB in Prayagraj. (HT photo)
Newly constructed Bakshi Bandh ROB in Prayagraj. (HT photo)

This will prevent the sounds of horns and engines of running vehicles from disturbing the locals living in the houses close to the ROB, said officials aware of the move. Such sound barriers have been installed on some flyovers of Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru but this will be the first bridge in Uttar Pradesh to have sound barriers, they claim.

An amount of around 2 crore will be spent on this mission. These sound barriers made of aluminum will be installed along the entire length of 700 meters on both sides of the bridge, the officials said. After the installation of the sound barrier, a team of experts would check whether the noise of the vehicles is being controlled as per the standards or not.

Although an Italian firm makes these barriers, the UP State Bridge Corporation will be procuring them from Mumbai. The officials said a few samples of the sound barriers will also be tested by them before starting the installation work.

“Sound barriers are being installed to ensure that the sound of vehicles running on the Bakshi Bandh ROB does not create problems for the locals. Work of installing them will likely be completed by January 20”, said project director, UP State Bridge Corporation, Anirudha Yadav.

UP Bridge Corporation officials said cemented crash barriers, each measuring 1.5 meters, have also been constructed on the sides of the overbridge. The sound barriers of 1.5 metres of additional height will be installed over these cemented barriers. After placing these barriers, noise outside road limits will be reduced to less than 55 decibels, which is within acceptable standards.

