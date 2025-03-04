Menu Explore
First phase of e-lottery for U.P. liquor shops on March 6

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 04, 2025 10:05 PM IST

U.P. excise dept's e-lottery for retail liquor shops is on March 6, 10 AM. Applicants must arrive by 9:30 AM with ID and registration slip.

The U.P. excise department will conduct the first phase of its e-lottery for retail liquor shops on March 6, from 10:00 AM to 11:45 AM at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (Jupiter Hall).

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Excise officials have asked all applicants to reach the venue by 9:30 AM for verification. The department will paste the list of participating applicants on the notice board before the lottery begins.

The official said that to participate, applicants must bring their photo, registration slip issued from the e-lottery portal and original ID card (Aadhaar or PAN). If an applicant sends a representative, they must collect an entry card from the district excise officer’s office in Lucknow before the event.

Each applicant can be allotted a maximum of two shops anywhere in the state. The selection probability remains equal for all applicants, and officials will demonstrate this through a simulation process before the e-lottery begins.

Once the selection process concludes, the e-lottery portal will generate allotment orders, and applicants can view their allocated shops by logging into the portal, the release read. The department will also send SMS notifications to the selected applicants. Successful applicants must pay the full basic license fee online within three working days of the allotment.

