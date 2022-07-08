Fisheries department has increased job opportunities in the state: Sanjay Nishad
The department of fisheries has not only accomplished its 100-day target but also diversified its work from production to marketing to increase job opportunities, said Sanjay Kumar Nishad, the minister for fisheries development, in a press conference on Friday.
“Under the river ranching campaign, the target in 100 days was 5 lakh fish seeds in 12 districts – Bijnore, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Hardoi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gazipur and the total fish seeds accumulated were 5.20 lakh,” said the minister sharing his department’s 100-days work.
“Not just those who have big ponds but those who have a small piece of land are being supported by our department with a subsidy to start their own business. We have also introduced provision where a person who does not own farmland but has it on rent for 10 years can get a subsidy to start a business,” said the minister.
He said that the fisheries department will continue to play a vital role in making Uttar Pradesh the number one state in terms of economic development.
The minister said the department created a chain of opportunities right from production, which includes jobs in maintenance of ponds, food for fish and also marketing. “People who wish to do marketing on a very small scale can also take advantage of our department schemes,” he said.
Fact file
* Against the target of distributing 2064 lakh fish seeds, a total of 2606.11 lakh fish seeds were distributed.
*A total of 4739 soil and water samples were tested against a target of 3950
*Against a target of creating 750 hectares of new water area for fishing, a total of 1076.01 hectares was created.
* Nishadraj Boat Subsidy scheme launched
-
Ludhiana | 110 farmers take part in PAU Kisan Club’s training camp
The directorate of extension education of Punjab Agricultural University organised a monthly training camp for the members of PAU Kisan club. As many as 110 farmers participated in the camp. A team of experts, including senior extension specialist (plant pathology) Amarjit Singh, entomology expert Yuvraj Pandha and pulses expert Harpreet Kaur, explained diseases and insect-pest management in kharif crops with focus on their symptoms, identification and control measures.
-
Ludhiana | AAP MLAs assure to take up regularisation issue at state-level
With the opposition parties, including Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party, extending support to the agitation raised by the municipal corporation employees' union seeking regularisation of contractual employees, AAP MLAs Ashok Prashar Pappi (Ludhiana Central), Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South) and Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar) met the protestors on Friday.
-
Lucknow administration to crack whip on unfit school vehicles
District administration has decided to lodge an FIR against the school vehicle owners, school authorities and principals if the vehicles used for the transportation of students are found unfit. The initiative was part of the district administration's drive to check the fitness of school vehicles and to ensure the safety of students. “It's the responsibility of the school authorities to ensure that vehicles transporting students are fit,” said district magistrate, Suryapal Gangwar.
-
Ludhiana | Barnala resident arrested for possessing illegal weapon
A Barnala resident has been arrested with .30 bore country made pistol, five live cartridges and two magazines. The accused identified as Balwant Singh of Barnala was arrested at T-point of Sanjay Gandhi Colony on Tajpur road. Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 4) Tushar Gupta said the accused tried to escape the checkpoint on Thursday evening. A case under Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.
-
Efforts to link all madarsas to modern education, set age limit for admissions: U.P. minister
Uttar Pradesh minister for animal husbandry and minority welfare Dharmpal Singh on Friday said that the Yogi Adityanath-government was endeavouring to link madarsas to modern education and nationalism. Singh said that the government would also fix the age limit for students to take admissions in madarsas. The minister said the government had launched an e-learning app to help poor students receive proper madarsa education.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics