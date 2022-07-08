Fisheries department has increased job opportunities in the state: Sanjay Nishad

The department of fisheries has not only accomplished its 100-day target but also diversified its work from production to marketing to increase job opportunities, said Sanjay Kumar Nishad, the minister for fisheries development, in a press conference on Friday.

“Under the river ranching campaign, the target in 100 days was 5 lakh fish seeds in 12 districts – Bijnore, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Badaun, Hardoi, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gazipur and the total fish seeds accumulated were 5.20 lakh,” said the minister sharing his department’s 100-days work.

“Not just those who have big ponds but those who have a small piece of land are being supported by our department with a subsidy to start their own business. We have also introduced provision where a person who does not own farmland but has it on rent for 10 years can get a subsidy to start a business,” said the minister.

He said that the fisheries department will continue to play a vital role in making Uttar Pradesh the number one state in terms of economic development.

The minister said the department created a chain of opportunities right from production, which includes jobs in maintenance of ponds, food for fish and also marketing. “People who wish to do marketing on a very small scale can also take advantage of our department schemes,” he said.

Fact file

* Against the target of distributing 2064 lakh fish seeds, a total of 2606.11 lakh fish seeds were distributed.

*A total of 4739 soil and water samples were tested against a target of 3950

*Against a target of creating 750 hectares of new water area for fishing, a total of 1076.01 hectares was created.

* Nishadraj Boat Subsidy scheme launched