Five dead after car, mini-truck collide, catch fire in Aligarh

Five people died after two vehicles caught fire following a head-on collision between them in the rural limits of Aligarh on Tuesday morning, police said. The mishap site in Aligarh (Sourced)

Four people in a car, all under 23 years of age, and the driver of a mini-truck died on the spot. One injured person was hospitalised.

Superintendent of police (SP)-Rural Amrit Jain said the car, bearing registration number DL3C BV 0844, went out of control and crashed into the road divider before colliding with the mini-truck bearing registration number UP 87T 3241, which was coming from the opposite side, near the Gopi flyover. After the mishap, both vehicles caught fire.

“The fire was doused, and bodies were removed from vehicles. They were sent for postmortem. Another car passenger was injured and sent to Hathras for treatment,” Jain added.

The deceased were identified as Atul Yadav (19), Dev Sharma (22), Harshit Maheshwari (19), Mayank Pal aka Monu (22) and mini-truck driver Rajesh Kumar (35), who was from Nidholi Kalan in Etah. Atul, Dev and Harshit were from Sikandrarau in Hathras, while Mayank was from Hasayan in Hathras. All five people in the car were friends.

The accident occurred around 5:30am. Police stated that while the exact reason for the car spiralling out of control was being investigated, the vehicle might have suffered a flat tyre while being driven.