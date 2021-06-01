Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Five devotees to be allowed to pray at makeshift temple in Ayodhya at a time

Ayodhya is among the districts where restrictions imposed in view of the second phase of the pandemic have been eased. Acharya Satyendra Das, the head priest of makeshift Ram Mandir, announced the upper limit on the devotees to be allowed at the temple at a given point in time
By Pawan Dixit
UPDATED ON JUN 01, 2021 03:00 PM IST
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers to Ram Lalla after the idol was shifted to a temporary temple on the first day of Navratra, in Ayodhya on March 25, 2020. (File photo)

Only five devotees will be allowed to pay obeisance at a time with Covid-19 protocols in place at the makeshift Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the Uttar Pradesh government relaxed the Covid-19 curfew in six more districts from Tuesday. Ayodhya is among the districts where restrictions imposed in view of the second phase of the pandemic have been eased.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the head priest of makeshift Ram Mandir, announced the upper limit on the devotees to be allowed at the temple at a given point in time and said they will ensure that all protocols of Covid-19 are followed.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the Ram Temple construction, separately tweeted on Monday that the filling work of the foundation of the temple has been expedited. In May, the Ram Mandir Construction Committee started the filling with the target of completing it by September end. The Trust has said Larsen and Toubro has named Balaji Construction Company as its assisting partner to complete the foundation work as soon as possible.

Larsen and Toubro has also increased working hours from eight to 12 to expedite the construction work. The temple’s foundation, which will be 107 feet above sea level, is being made of layers of stones.

“We want to complete maximum work of Ram Mandir’s foundation before the onset of monsoon [this month],” said a member of the trust.

The temple construction began on August 5 last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over its ground-breaking ceremony.

The Supreme Court in 2019 ruled in favour of the Ram Temple on a disputed 2.77-acre plot in Ayodhya at the place several Hindus believe is the birthplace of Lord Ram.

